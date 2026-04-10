Guglielmo Vicario headshot

Guglielmo Vicario Injury: Not ready for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 6:56am

Vicario (groin) is "not ready" for Sunday's match against Sunderland, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi. "Vicario is not ready for this game. I hope he comes back earlier next week, but I don't know yet."

Vicario is hitting the sidelines this week after the keeper received surgery during the international break for a hernia, still not recovered enough to be an option. This will mean the club is without their first option in net moving forward, forcing a change until he can recover and be ready for game minutes. The club will now likely have to turn to Antonin Kinsky in net until Viario is back, a rough sight for some fans after his UCL woes from a few weeks ago, hopefully following that up with a better outing this time around.

Guglielmo Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur
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