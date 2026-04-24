Guglielmo Vicario headshot

Guglielmo Vicario Injury: Should train fully next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Vicario (groin) is eyeing a return to full team training, according to his club.

Vicario is not yet an option but is trending towards a return in the coming games, as he is set to train fully next week. The goalie will then look to make his return when facing Aston Villa on May 3, hopefully gaining back their starting keeper to end the season. Until then, Antonin Kinsky should remain in net as the club awaits to see how Vicario looks and feels in training.

Guglielmo Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guglielmo Vicario See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guglielmo Vicario See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 34 (GW34): Blank Week Targets
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 34 (GW34): Blank Week Targets
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
38 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
38 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
46 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
49 days ago