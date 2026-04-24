Guglielmo Vicario Injury: Should train fully next week

Vicario (groin) is eyeing a return to full team training, according to his club.

Vicario is not yet an option but is trending towards a return in the coming games, as he is set to train fully next week. The goalie will then look to make his return when facing Aston Villa on May 3, hopefully gaining back their starting keeper to end the season. Until then, Antonin Kinsky should remain in net as the club awaits to see how Vicario looks and feels in training.