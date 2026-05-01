Guglielmo Vicario Injury: Still not fit
Vicario (groin) is "not available yet," according to manager Roberto De Zerbi.
Vicario is still struggling to return from his hernia surgery and has yet to see the field, out again as they face Aston Villa on Sunday. This will keep Antonin Kinsky in the starting role for yet another game, his fifth start this season. It remains unknown when he will be an option again, with only three games remaining after Sunday.
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