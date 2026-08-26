Guglielmo Vicario Injury: Won't need to miss time
Vicario suffered from cramps and avoided more serious issues in the opener, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.
Vicario subbed off very late, lamenting some discomfort, but the tests ruled out significant issues, and he won't have trouble manning the sticks against Parma on Saturday, eyeing his first proper clean sheet. He'll be backed up by newcomer Kamil Grabara.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guglielmo Vicario See More
-
Game Previews
Brentford vs Tottenham Preview, Predicted Lineups & Team News6 days ago
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 2496 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3898 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 34 (GW34): Blank Week Targets128 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31162 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guglielmo Vicario See More