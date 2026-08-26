Guglielmo Vicario headshot

Guglielmo Vicario Injury: Won't need to miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Vicario suffered from cramps and avoided more serious issues in the opener, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Vicario subbed off very late, lamenting some discomfort, but the tests ruled out significant issues, and he won't have trouble manning the sticks against Parma on Saturday, eyeing his first proper clean sheet. He'll be backed up by newcomer Kamil Grabara.

Guglielmo Vicario
Juventus
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