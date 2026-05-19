Guglielmo Vicario headshot

Guglielmo Vicario News: Bench option Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 11:23am

Vicario (groin) is on the bench for Tuesday's meeting with Chelsea.

Vicario has bounced back to the match squad following a five-game absence, but Antonin Kinsky is still getting the nod in goal. While the Italian won't see much more action with two games left this season, he should be back in contention for a starting spot after the World Cup. He previously made 83 saves and conceded 50 goals while securing seven clean sheets across 31 Premier League matches.

Guglielmo Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur
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