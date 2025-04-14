Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes four in loss

Vicario made two saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-2 defeat to Wolverhampton.

Vicario had his worst outing of the season Sunday as he conceded four goals to Wolves, his most in a match this season. He has now conceded at least one goal in each of his last seven Premier League starts. After a crucial second leg Thursday at Frankfurt in the Europa League, Vicario faces a difficult matchup versus Nottingham Forest Monday, a side which has scored 51 goals through 32 matches this season.