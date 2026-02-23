Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes four to Arsenal

Vicario registered two saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Arsenal.

Vicario's rough run of form continued Sunday as he conceded four goals for the second time this season, both of which have come against arch-rival Arsenal. He has now conceded multiple goals in seven consecutive Premier League matches, a major reason why Spurs are in a legitimate relegation battle. He will look to finally break out of this slump Sunday at Fulham, a side which has scored 38 goals through 27 matches this season.