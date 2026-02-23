Guglielmo Vicario headshot

Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes four to Arsenal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Vicario registered two saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Arsenal.

Vicario's rough run of form continued Sunday as he conceded four goals for the second time this season, both of which have come against arch-rival Arsenal. He has now conceded multiple goals in seven consecutive Premier League matches, a major reason why Spurs are in a legitimate relegation battle. He will look to finally break out of this slump Sunday at Fulham, a side which has scored 38 goals through 27 matches this season.

Guglielmo Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guglielmo Vicario See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guglielmo Vicario See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago