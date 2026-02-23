Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes four to Arsenal
Vicario registered two saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Arsenal.
Vicario's rough run of form continued Sunday as he conceded four goals for the second time this season, both of which have come against arch-rival Arsenal. He has now conceded multiple goals in seven consecutive Premier League matches, a major reason why Spurs are in a legitimate relegation battle. He will look to finally break out of this slump Sunday at Fulham, a side which has scored 38 goals through 27 matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guglielmo Vicario See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 1013 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2614 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guglielmo Vicario See More