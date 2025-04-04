Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes once in Wednesday's loss

Vicario recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 1-0 loss versus Chelsea.

Vicario conceded one goal Wednesday, a close-range header by Enzo Fernandez in the 50th minute. He has now conceded at least one goal in each of his last five starts. He has a great chance to end that streak Sunday versus Southampton, a side which has scored just 22 goals through 30 league matches this season.