Guglielmo Vicario headshot

Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Vicario had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win versus Ipswich Town.

Vicario conceded one goal Saturday, a strong strike by Omari Hutchinson in the 36th minute. Thanks to his side's rejuvenated attack, that was enough for Vicario to enjoy the full three points for the second straight match. He faces a difficult matchup Wednesday versus Manchester City, however there is a chance Erling Haaland (knee) will not be available.

Guglielmo Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur
