Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes once in win

Vicario registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over Southampton.

Vicario was well on his way to a clean sheet Sunday, but a Mateus Fernandes goal in the 90th minute took it away. Instead, it extended Vicario's streak to six matches without a clean sheet. He has a massive Europa League fixture on Thursday versus Eintracht Frankfurt before taking on Wolves Sunday, a side which has scored 43 goals through 31 matches this season.