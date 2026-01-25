Vicario's rough run of form in the Premier League continued Saturday as he conceded two goals to relegation-battling Burnley. If not for late heroics by Cristian Romero, this performance would have come in a loss. It marked his 11th Premier League outing this season where he conceded multiple goals, including his third in a row. After a midweek Champions League tilt at Frankfurt, he has a very difficult matchup Sunday versus Manchester City, a side which has scored a league-high 47 goals through 23 matches this season.