Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes twice in loss
Vicario registered two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Fulham.
Vicario conceded multiple times again Sunday, his eighth consecutive Premier League start conceding multiple goals. It's been an awful run for him and the Spurs defense, and the club now sits just four points above relegation with 10 matches to go. He faces a favorable matchup Thursday versus Crystal Palace, a side which has scored 30 goals through 28 matches this season.
