Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes twice in Sunday's loss

Vicario recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Fulham.

Vicario conceded two goals Sunday, both of which came after the 78 minutes of scoreless play. He has now conceded multiple goals in consecutive matches for the first time this season. He also made just two saves, his fewest since Nov. 10. After the international break he faces a more difficult match at Chelsea, a side which has scored 53 goals in 29 matches this season.