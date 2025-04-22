Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes twice Monday

Vicario made one save and allowed two goals in Monday's 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Vicario had a very rough start to the match as he conceded two goals in the first 16 minutes of play. Although the first goal by Eliott Anderson in the 5th minute looked like a blunder by Vicario, it took a weird deflection that allowed it to go in. However, Vicario is to blame on the second goal as he came out way too far in the box on Chris Wood's header in the 16th minute, allowing Wood to easily score. He has now conceded in eight consecutive Premier League matches and has allowed multiple goals in four of his last six starts. He faces a very difficult matchup Sunday at Liverpool, a side which has scored a league-high 75 goals through 33 matches this season.