Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes twice Wednesday

Vicario made five saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 win versus Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

While Spurs' attack did just enough to have a chance at a massive second-leg comeback, Vicario and the defense did not. He faced seven shots on target and made five saves for the third time in the Champions League this season, but the two goals he conceded made the comeback basically impossible. Spurs actually outscored Atletico 5-4 while Vicario was in between the sticks, but the early 3-0 hole they fell into in the first leg with backup keeper Antonin Kinsky was too much to overcome. Vicario made 10 appearances (nine starts) in the UCL this season and kept six clean sheets, conceded 11 goals and made 30 saves. He will now focus on the relegation battle for the remainder of the season.