Vicario was Tottenham's standout performer Saturday in their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth. He produced several "fantastic" saves to keep the scoreline respectable despite being overrun in defense. With two clean sheets from Spurs first two matches of the campaign and his continued shot-stopping heroics, Vicario remains a fantasy keeper to watch. He has a good chance to chalk up another shutout in his next EPL game against West Ham. The Hammers are currently bottom of the table and are yet to win a match this season.