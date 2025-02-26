Guglielmo Vicario News: Four saves in loss

Vicario recorded four saves and conceded one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Manchester City.

Vicario had a busy first half as City started red-hot culminating in a 12th-minute goal from Erling Haaland, which was slyly finished to the bottom left corner of the box, sending the Spurs' keeper the other way. After making three first-half saves, the 28-year-old needed to make only one in the second, in large part thanks to the constant offensive pressure his teammates created against the opposition. He will look to bounce back after this performance during their next match against AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16.