Guglielmo Vicario News: Joins Juventus
Vicario has moved to Juventus on loan with an option to buy from Tottenham.
Vicario returns to Serie A after two up-and-down seasons at Tottenham and losing the starting job to Antonin Kinsky. He kept 13 clean sheets, allowed 61 goals and made 113 saves in 41 appearances in 2025/2026. He's been brought in to replace Michele Di Gregorio as the new no.1 ahead of Mattia Perin.
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