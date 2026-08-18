Guglielmo Vicario headshot

Guglielmo Vicario News: Joins Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Vicario has moved to Juventus on loan with an option to buy from Tottenham.

Vicario returns to Serie A after two up-and-down seasons at Tottenham and losing the starting job to Antonin Kinsky. He kept 13 clean sheets, allowed 61 goals and made 113 saves in 41 appearances in 2025/2026. He's been brought in to replace Michele Di Gregorio as the new no.1 ahead of Mattia Perin.

Guglielmo Vicario
Juventus
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