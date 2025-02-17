Guglielmo Vicario News: Keeps clean sheet in return

Vicario recorded six saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Manchester United.

Vicario made his return to the pitch Sunday after missing nearly three months with a fractured ankle. He put together a great performance as he kept his fourth clean sheet of the season and made a season-high six saves. A few of those saves were quite difficult, so it appears he is fully healthy and ready to get Spurs back on track. He faces a slightly more favorable matchup Saturday at Ipswich Town, a side which has scored 23 goals through 25 matches this season.