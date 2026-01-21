Vicario had a rare easy match Tuesday as he kept his fifth clean sheet across seven Champions League starts this season. He only faced one shot on target, thanks in large part to Daniel Svensson's red card in the 26th minute. Next up in the Champions League is a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt next Wednesday, a side which has scored eight goals through six UCL matches this season. If Vicario and Spurs pull out a win in that final group stage match, the club will automatically qualify for the Round of 16.