Vicario kept his second clean sheet in the span of four days Tuesday, making five saves to keep Slavia Prague scoreless for the fifth straight UCL match. He has now kept four clean sheets in six UCL starts this season and outside of the five-goal outing versus PSG it's been a very good competition for him so far. The final two group stage matches are difficult though as the team takes on Dortmund at home on Jan. 20 and then Frankfurt away on Jan. 28. If Vicario and Tottenham can manage wins in both of those fixtures, Spurs would have a good chance to earn an automatic place in the Round of 16.