Vicario conceded two goals Sunday, both of which came in the first half and gave Spurs a big hole to dig out of. It marked his fourth consecutive Premier League match where he conceded multiple goals. His performances in the Premier League compared to the Champions League have been night and day, and unfortunately for him he faces a very difficult stretch of domestic fixtures before he returns to Europe. He heads to red-hot Manchester United on Saturday, a side which has scored 44 goals through 24 matches this season.