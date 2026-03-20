Guglielmo Vicario News: Set to undergo surgery
Vicario will undergo surgery during the international break due to a hernia and will be out for multiple weeks following the procedure, the club announced Friday.
Vicario will be available to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday and will undergo the surgery later, as the procedure has been aligned with the Spurs' three-week break in their schedule. Their next match after the Forest contest is scheduled for April 12, and the Spurs are hoping to have Vicario back in the mix at some point in April. If Vicario is forced to miss time, look for Antonin Kinsky to start in his place, with Brandon Austin being the backup.
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