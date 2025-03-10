Fantasy Soccer
Guglielmo Vicario headshot

Guglielmo Vicario News: Six saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 10:24am

Vicario made six saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Vicario pulled off six saves and conceded two goals Sunday, neither of which were down to goalkeeper error. From 16 appearances, the regular starter has delivered four clean sheets, it has been four EPL matches since his last. It is unlikely he will produce a shutout from Spurs next away at Fulham. The Cottagers have netted seven from their last five EPL matches.

