Guglielmo Vicario News: Struggles versus Crystal Palace

Vicario had one save and allowed three goals in Thursday's 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace.

Vicario conceded three goals Thursday, all of which came between Micky van de Ven's red card in the 38th minute and the halftime whistle. It marked his ninth consecutive match conceding multiple goals and his fifth match this season conceding at least three. The keeper has been in awful form and just as one of his center backs (Cristian Romero) is returning from suspension, the other (van de Ven) will miss at least the next match. His remaining four matches in March could not have bigger stakes -- two legs versus Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16, a road trip to Liverpool on March 15 and then a critical match in the relegation battle versus Nottingham Forest on March 22.