Guglielmo Vicario headshot

Guglielmo Vicario News: Subbed on after backup crumbles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Vicario had three saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 5-2 defeat versus Atlético Madrid.

Vicario was left out of the starting XI in Spurs' biggest match of the season so far, replaced by Antonin Kinsky who had not started any Premier League or Champions League match this season. That bold move did not work out for Spurs as Kinsky conceded three goals in the first 15 minutes of the match, two of which came directly off his own errors. With Kinsky's confidence clearly gone, Vicario replaced him in the 17th minute and played the rest of the match. He conceded a goal just five minutes later -- one that he nearly saved -- and then another in the 55th minute on a one-on-one fastbreak, but ultimately, he provided some stability for a rattled Spurs side. The decision to start Kinsky in this high-stakes match was certainly surprising, but it did not come out of nowhere. Vicario has been in terrible form, conceding multiple goals in each of his last nine Premier League matches. After this performance Kinsky may not get another chance this season though, so Vicario's job could be safe unless No. 3 keeper Brandon Austin is given a chance.

Guglielmo Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guglielmo Vicario See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guglielmo Vicario See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago