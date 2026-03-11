Guglielmo Vicario News: Subbed on after backup crumbles

Vicario had three saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 5-2 defeat versus Atlético Madrid.

Vicario was left out of the starting XI in Spurs' biggest match of the season so far, replaced by Antonin Kinsky who had not started any Premier League or Champions League match this season. That bold move did not work out for Spurs as Kinsky conceded three goals in the first 15 minutes of the match, two of which came directly off his own errors. With Kinsky's confidence clearly gone, Vicario replaced him in the 17th minute and played the rest of the match. He conceded a goal just five minutes later -- one that he nearly saved -- and then another in the 55th minute on a one-on-one fastbreak, but ultimately, he provided some stability for a rattled Spurs side. The decision to start Kinsky in this high-stakes match was certainly surprising, but it did not come out of nowhere. Vicario has been in terrible form, conceding multiple goals in each of his last nine Premier League matches. After this performance Kinsky may not get another chance this season though, so Vicario's job could be safe unless No. 3 keeper Brandon Austin is given a chance.