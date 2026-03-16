Guglielmo Vicario headshot

Guglielmo Vicario News: Three saves for point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Vicario recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Vicario stopped three of the four shots he faced Sunday and earned a one-all draw with Liverpool. The goalkeeper wasn't overly tested, but he did decently after allowing an early goal. He now will look to build off this against Atleti in a mid-week champions League clash that was largely decided in the first leg.

Guglielmo Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur
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