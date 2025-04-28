Fantasy Soccer
Guglielmo Vicario headshot

Guglielmo Vicario News: Two saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Vicario registered two saves and allowed five goals in Sunday's 5-1 loss against Liverpool.

Vicario stopped just two of the six shots he faced during Sunday's loss. It was a day to forget to say the least for the goalkeeper, who failed to even slow down a rampant Liverpool attack. Tottenham are squarely focused on European competition, as that is their only chance to remain in Europa for 2025/26.

Guglielmo Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur
