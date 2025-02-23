Fantasy Soccer
Guido Pizarro headshot

Guido Pizarro News: Active in midfield role Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Pizarro recorded one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Leon.

Pizarro recorded a team-high 72 accurate passes as his side dominated possession, but it wasn't enough to avoid an unfortunate result against the Panzas Verdes. The veteran bounced back from a one-game suspension and operated in a holding midfield position where he was most required due to the injuries of Romulo (ankle) and Fernando Gorriaran (leg).

Guido Pizarro
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
