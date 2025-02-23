Guido Pizarro News: Active in midfield role Saturday
Pizarro recorded one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Leon.
Pizarro recorded a team-high 72 accurate passes as his side dominated possession, but it wasn't enough to avoid an unfortunate result against the Panzas Verdes. The veteran bounced back from a one-game suspension and operated in a holding midfield position where he was most required due to the injuries of Romulo (ankle) and Fernando Gorriaran (leg).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now