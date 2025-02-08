Guido Pizarro News: Sent off in win

Pizarro received a red card during Saturday's 2-1 win over Atlas.

Pizarro committed a last-man foul in the final minutes of the game, ruining his performance and becoming suspended for the upcoming league match against Cruz Azul. He moved from holding midfield to a center-back position to cover the absence of Diego Reyes (undisclosed). However, if both of those players are ineligible for the next fixture, Jesus Alberto Angulo could return to the central spot with either Jesus Garza or Eduardo Tercero completing the lineup. Pizarro could then return in a week eight trip to Leon.