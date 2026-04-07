Guido Rodriguez headshot

Guido Rodriguez News: Nets brace in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Rodriguez scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

In a disappointing outing for Valencia, Rodríguez was the lone bright spot, netting a brace to open his account for the club and also led the side defensively with five tackles, bringing his total to 21 over his last six games, with at least three in four of those.

Guido Rodriguez
Valencia
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