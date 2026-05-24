Guido Rodriguez headshot

Guido Rodriguez News: Scores late goal in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Barcelona.

Rodriguez sealed up the win in Saturday's finale with an outside the box strike in the 97th minute to take the 3-1 lead. It was the only shot he took in the match and he also recorded two tackles, one interception and one clearance. It was a solid campaign with Valencia after he joined the club in January as he scored four goals and kept three clean sheets across 16 appearances (14 starts).

Guido Rodriguez
Valencia
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