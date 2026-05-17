Guido Rodriguez headshot

Guido Rodriguez News: Strikes late in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Rodriguez scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and making four tackles (winning two) during Sunday's 4-3 win over Real Sociedad.

Rodriguez found the back of the net in the 89th minute scoring Valencia's third goal while leading the team in tackles. The goal was the first since April 5th for Rodriguez as he's combined for two shots, eight tackles and six clearances over his last three starts.

Guido Rodriguez
Valencia
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