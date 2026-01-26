Rodriguez is off to Spain for the next stage of his career, with the Argentine joining Valencia. The midfielder will go from a bottom-three position with West Ham into a battle to avoid relegation with Valencia, only two spots from that fate, halfway through the season. That said, he has struggled for time with the Hammers this season, only playing in six games (two starts) for 177 minutes of play. His role with Valencia is not set to increase immediately upon his arrival, likely for a rotational role, but not confirmed for anything more than that.