Guilherme Biro headshot

Guilherme Biro Injury: Subs off early against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Biro left with discomfort in Wednesday's meeting with San Jose Earthquakes.

Biro took some damage to his right leg, potentially suffering a muscle injury during the midweek matchup. He's Austin's favored left-back, so losing him would be a significant blow for the team if he continues to deal with the issue in the future. Zan Kolmanic came off the bench Wednesday, so he should be the main replacement option in the event of Biro's absence.

Guilherme Biro
Austin FC
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