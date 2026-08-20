Guilherme Biro News: Assists off bench

Biro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Seattle Sounders FC.

Biro received a rare appearance off the bench due to workload management, entering for the final half hour and scoring the match-winner on Wednesday. It was just his second goal of the season to go along with one assist. He has remained an important piece for the club, making 15 starts in 17 MLS appearances while totaling 20 tackles, 54 clearances, and nine blocks.