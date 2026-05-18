Guilherme Biro News: Assists opener Saturday

Biro assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City.

Biro helped open up the scoring Saturday as his cross in the 45th minute assisted Mikkel Desler's strike to take the 1-0 lead into halftime. It marked his second goal contribution of the season and his first since April 4. He was active on the defensive end too, recording eight clearances and three interceptions in his full 90 minutes of action.