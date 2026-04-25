Guilherme Biro News: Avoids injury absence

Biro (leg) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's game against Houston Dynamo.

Biro left the previous match with discomfort, but he didn't suffer a serious injury, retaining his place on the left flank of Austin's back four. The wide player could be somewhat reliable for defensive production and occasional shots if he avoids any physical setbacks going forward. Zan Kolmanic will continue to offer backup in case Biro is not ready to play 90 minutes.