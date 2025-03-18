Guilherme Biro News: Nets first goal of season

Guilherme Biro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win over Los Angeles Football Club.

The Brazilian midfielder notched Austin's lone goal with a header in the 11th minute that went past Hugo Lloris. Biro didn't do much the rest of the way, but he certainly made fantasy managers happy with the goal. That said, he's not expected to carry a ton of upside going forward.