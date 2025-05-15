Guilherme Biro News: Registers four crosses

Biro registered two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Atlanta United.

Biro would see work on both sides of the ball Wednesday, notching an interception and two tackles won in the defense to go along with one chance created, two shots and four crosses in the attack. He still has yet to miss a start this season, earning the start in all 13 appearances and only exiting early in six of those games.