Guilherme Biro News: Scores opener

Biro scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Miami CF.

Biro scored the opening goal in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami, finishing early in the match on a pass from Facundo Torres to give his side the lead. The forward, deployed at left-back since the start of the season, frequently makes overlapping runs to provide attacking options, allowing him to get into dangerous scoring positions, having recorded two shots in two of his four appearances this season.