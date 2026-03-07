Guilherme Biro News: Sent off Saturday

Biro was shown a straight red card in Saturday's clash against Charlotte.

Biro got sent off due to an early foul in the weekend's game, earning a one game ban he'll serve in a March 14 visit to Real Salt Lake. After that, his next chance to appear will come in a week five meeting with LA FC. He's Austin's first-choice left-back, and this issue could limit them in both attacking and defensive aspects on that flank, considering that it was a more central-minded Jonathan Bell who subbed on after the red card Saturday.