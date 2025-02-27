Guilherme Castilho Injury: Scores, suffers injury

Castilho was injured and subbed out in the 46th minute of Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus Tigres UANL. He scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) before exiting the match.

Castilho's status for the game vs. Pachuca is uncertain, but he made sure to make his presence felt in this one, scoring the game-winning goal with a long-range shot that defeated Nahuel Guzman. Castilho's fantasy upside isn't very high due to his defensive-minded role, but he's finding ways to make an impact and has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four appearances, with two goals and one assist in that span.