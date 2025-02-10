Guilherme Castilho News: Assist during win

Castilho assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Monterrey.

Castilho saw his first goal contribution of the Clausura season Saturday, finding Jesus Murillo in the 35th minute of the match for an assist. He had three assists and one goal in 12 appearances (11 starts) during the Apertura season and will look to continue working away at that moving forward.