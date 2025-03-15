Guilherme Castilho News: On bench Saturday
Castilho (undisclosed) is on the bench in Saturday's game versus Guadalajara.
Castilho missed the last two weeks due to the problem but bounced back in time to play a role against Chivas. The midfielder is one of his side's top set-piece takers, so he could have playmaking potential right away. He was in good form with two goals and one assist over his previous four appearances before his absence.
