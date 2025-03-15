Fantasy Soccer
Guilherme Castilho News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Castilho (undisclosed) is on the bench in Saturday's game versus Guadalajara.

Castilho missed the last two weeks due to the problem but bounced back in time to play a role against Chivas. The midfielder is one of his side's top set-piece takers, so he could have playmaking potential right away. He was in good form with two goals and one assist over his previous four appearances before his absence.

Guilherme Castilho
Juárez
