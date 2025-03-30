Guilherme Castilho News: Provides assist in win

Castilho assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Puebla.

Castilho delivered a pass that led to Madson's goal in the 60th minute against La Franja. Other than that, the midfielder posted multiple tackles, clearances and interceptions and took a few set pieces during the match. It was his return to the starting lineup after a 30-minute appearance off the bench in the previous game, before which he had been sidelined due to injury. He's now expected to stay active, with his creative talent granting him some offensive upside even if he plays a holding midfield role.