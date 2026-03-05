Guilherme Castilho News: Scores as substitute in win

Castilho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against America.

Castilho made an impact off the bench as he found a loose ball and fired it into the net in stoppage time during Wednesday's game. He has now scored twice in the Clausura campaign, with both of those goals coming in second-half appearances. He'll continue to push for more action but won't be guaranteed to take a spot from the current midfield trio of Homer Martinez, Monchu and Denzell Garcia. In any case, Castilho could have attacking upside given his role as a set-piece taker.