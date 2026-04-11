Guilherme Castilho News: Scores off bench in loss

Castilho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Friday's 2-1 defeat versus Tijuana.

Castilho redeemed himself after missing a clear chance in front of goal, as he drew and converted the penalty kick that gave the hosts their lone goal in the 89th minute of this game. The versatile midfielder was used as a substitute against Xolos but could push for a more active role, especially with Monchu suspended for the April 18 match against Leon. The goal increased Castilho's Clausura count to four, all of which he has achieved within limited minutes off the bench.