Guilherme Castilho News: Scores off bench versus Toluca

Castilho scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Toluca.

Castilho fired a left-footed shot that reduced the opposition's lead during the 72nd minute of Sunday's defeat. With two goals in consecutive appearances and three over the entire Clausura campaign, Castilho is making a strong case for securing a spot in the three-man midfield. However, he's in contention with all of Denzell Garcia, Monchu, Rodolfo Pizarro and Homer Martinez.