Guilherme Castilho headshot

Guilherme Castilho News: Scores off bench versus Toluca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Castilho scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Toluca.

Castilho fired a left-footed shot that reduced the opposition's lead during the 72nd minute of Sunday's defeat. With two goals in consecutive appearances and three over the entire Clausura campaign, Castilho is making a strong case for securing a spot in the three-man midfield. However, he's in contention with all of Denzell Garcia, Monchu, Rodolfo Pizarro and Homer Martinez.

Guilherme Castilho
Juárez
