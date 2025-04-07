Guilherme Castilho News: Scores opener in 1-1 draw

Castilho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlas.

Castilho scored the opening goal of the game in a 1-1 draw away to Atlas. This was his fourth goal of the season, three of which have come in his last six matches and have come from three shots on target. He also attempted four crosses and took one corner, which made it four corners in his last three matches.